Commissioners Hear Residents Protest Proposed Waste Transfer Facility

Monroe County residents continue to protest a waste transfer station proposed by Indiana Green Transfer and Recycling.

Half a dozen area residents complained to Monroe County Commissioners last week about the smell and debris the North Angelina Lane facility would create as well as its potential impacts on water and air quality, traffic, and property values.

Social worker Susan Burke lives on Bloomington’s west side. Citing an email she says went between a county planner and the county’s planning director, Burke asserts the waste transfer station is being developed in secret.

Burke said she is an asthmatic and is concerned about the project’s potential impact on air quality.

Loesch Road resident Mark Napier is one of several area residents who complained that Indiana Green Transfer and Recycling did not properly notify neighbors of the proposed facility. Napier and others said the notification letter they received did not even include the company’s address. Napier called for a ban on new trash facilities in the county until more details are made clear.

Later, County Attorney Jeff Cockerill told the commissioners that Indiana Green Transfer and Recycling representatives had been advised they skipped essential procedures when they filed for an Indiana Department of Environmental Management permit on September 29.

Cockerill says the company’s representatives have agreed to work through the local processes.

Monroe County Council member Shelli Yoder is listed as an owner of Indiana Green Transfer and Recycling on the IDEM permit application. Earlier this month, Yoder said she has pulled out of the company and claimed she has no financial stake in the project.