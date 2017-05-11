Home > News > Interchange > Coming Up On Interchange – Fela Kuti: Becoming African in America

Coming Up On Interchange – Fela Kuti: Becoming African in America

Next time on Interchange: Becoming African in America

We’ll be live from The Atlas Bar for a 90-minute special featuring the music and protest politics of Fela Kuti, the Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, musician, composer, pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre, and human rights activist. Fela Kuti died 1997 at the age of 58 but his music has seen a resurgence even inspiring the (perhaps dubious) honor of a Broadway Musical inspired by a recent biography, Fela: This Bitch of a Life. We’ll hear songs like “Zombie,” “Coffin for Head State,” “Water No Get Enemy,” and many more. This is another episode in our continuing series with Rasul Mowatt: The Sounds of Resistance.

“The white man gives out his medicine at the same time as his poison.” Fela: This Bitch of a Life

Becoming African in America, the music and life of Fela Kuti, next time on Interchange, Live from the Atlas Bar, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on WFHB.

