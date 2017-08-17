Home > News > DLN Features > Cole Stinson reports on the correlation between the Minimum Wage & Child Abuse

Cole Stinson reports on the correlation between the Minimum Wage & Child Abuse

August 17, 2017 DLN Features, News 22 Views

A study by an IU researcher conducted earlier this year is drawing parallels between the minimum wage and child neglect cases. WFHB Correspondent Cole Stinson brings us that report on today’s Community Report.

