Cole Stinson reports on the correlation between the Minimum Wage & Child Abuse
August 17, 2017
DLN Features, News
22 Views
Child abuse cole stinson minimum wage 2017-08-17
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 5:34 — 5.1MB)
Subscribe: Android |
A study by an IU researcher conducted earlier this year is drawing parallels between the minimum wage and child neglect cases. WFHB Correspondent Cole Stinson brings us that report on today’s Community Report.
Check Also
This week we re-air an interview from July with trans activist and author JJ Gufreda …