City of Bloomington’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Director Dan Niederman talks about the First Time Home Buyer’s program

November 28, 2017 DLN Features, News 41 Views

Did you know that you can get thousands of dollars in assistance to purchase your home? Dan Niederman, with the city of Bloomington’s Housing and Urban Development Department speaks with WFHB News Director Wes Martin, about home buyer courses that look to educate and give first-time home owners a leg up on Bloomington’s expensive housing market.

