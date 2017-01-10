City of Bloomington Offers to Purchase Local Strip Club

The city of Bloomington has added $50,000 to its offer to purchase Night Moves, the lone strip club located within city limits. The Bloomington Redevelopment Commission approved the offer yesterday. The city is now offering $775,000 for the Night Moves property on South Walnut, which is currently owned by Larry and Cathy Holtz. The club itself is co-owned by Rodney Domer and Byron Fine, but the Holtzes own the property it sits on. The property is currently valued at $500,000 for tax purposes, but the Herald-Times reports that recent listings on real estate websites have an asking price of around $800,000.

The city wants to buy the property, along with several others along that section of Walnut Street, as part of the ongoing development of Switchyard Park. The city initially earmarked $1.5 million to purchase those properties, but including the current offer for Night Moves, the total is already over $1.8 million.

Under the city’s current zoning laws, relocating Night Moves would be extremely difficult. The business is classified as a “sexually oriented business” by the city. Those businesses cannot be within 500 feet of churches, schools, residential districts, parks, libraries, large shopping centers, or cemeteries. There are few if any properties in the city that conform to those requirements.

Mayor John Hamilton says the city won’t be using eminent domain to seize Night Moves or any of the other properties. Timothy Dittemore, owner of the neighboring Meinke garage, refused the city’s initial offer and has told the Herald-Times that he has no intention of selling.

Even if the sale goes through, any demolition on the Night Moves property is likely to be years away. The club’s owners still have three years left on the lease, time which could be used to find a new location or repurpose the club’s liquor license for a new business.