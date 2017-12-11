Home > News > Daily Local News > City, County To Bring Opioid Manufacturers to Court

City, County To Bring Opioid Manufacturers to Court

December 11, 2017 Daily Local News, Headlines, News 74 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:40 — 1.1MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

The City of Bloomington and Monroe County will join a lawsuit against opioid producers and their affiliates.

The city and county governments are expected to announce the legal action on Wednesday morning.

City of Bloomington spokesperson Mary-Catherine Carmichael says the lawsuit reflects local government’s belief that the burden of the opioid epidemic shouldn’t be shouldered by citizens alone.

Carmichael says the city and county have mutually shared interests when it comes to the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Carmichael did not say who would provide the funding for the legal costs.

Tags

Check Also

Bring It On! – December 11, 2017

In tonight’s latest feature of “Bring It On!” the hosts William Hosea and Cornelius interview …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org