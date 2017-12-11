City, County To Bring Opioid Manufacturers to Court

The City of Bloomington and Monroe County will join a lawsuit against opioid producers and their affiliates.

The city and county governments are expected to announce the legal action on Wednesday morning.

City of Bloomington spokesperson Mary-Catherine Carmichael says the lawsuit reflects local government’s belief that the burden of the opioid epidemic shouldn’t be shouldered by citizens alone.

Carmichael says the city and county have mutually shared interests when it comes to the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Carmichael did not say who would provide the funding for the legal costs.