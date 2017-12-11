Home > News > Daily Local News > City Council Plans For Affordable Housing

City Council Plans For Affordable Housing

December 11, 2017 Daily Local News, Headlines, News 87 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:03 — 2.8MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

The Bloomington City Council took up amendments to the city’s draft comprehensive planning document in a special session last week. Council members continue to keep the issue of affordable housing a priority. Dave Rollo has added an amendment to protect affordable housing in the city’s core neighborhoods.

Rollo says the amendment acknowledges the need for mixed housing developments to accommodate growth. He says he’s working to balance the need for long term affordability without imposing it. Rollo says imposed affordability is a concern to residents who fear their property values will depreciate over time instead of appreciating.

Council member Chris Sturbaum voiced support for Rollo’s amendment which passed unanimously.

Council member Isabel Piedmont-Smith says the draft comprehensive plan as a whole is being amended to make it more user friendly. Piedmont-Smith says chapters of the draft document are now aligned with objectives found in the city’s vision statement. Piedmont-Smith initiated the change.

The City Council will continue its review of amendments to the draft comprehensive plan in January. The draft document is available online at the city’s website.

Tags

Check Also

Bring It On! – December 11, 2017

In tonight’s latest feature of “Bring It On!” the hosts William Hosea and Cornelius interview …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org