Brown County Makes Final Round in Development Initiative

May 8, 2017 DLN Features, News 72 Views

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs last week named Brown County as a finalist in its Hometown Collaboration Initiative. The goal of the Hometown Collaboration Initiative, or HCI, is to coach local teams on data gathering and developing strategies that will ultimately lead to broad based support for and success of local development initiatives.

The HCI program is a partnership with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, the Indiana Communities Institute at Ball State, and Purdue University’s Center for Regional Development. Reporter Sarah Vaughan spoke Tina Bedey of the Brown County Redevelopment Commission to learn more about the multi-phase initiative and what it means for Brown County.

