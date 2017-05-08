Home > Public Affairs > Bring It On! > Bring It On! – May 8, 2017

Bring It On! – May 8, 2017

May 9, 2017 Bring It On!, News, Public Affairs 68 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:20 — 42.3MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Knock, Knock.
Who’s There?
Rob!
Rob who?

Robert Scherrell, the nation’s first college graduate awarded a degree in Stand Up Comedy is guest and teacher for aspiring comedy hosts Clarence Boone and William Hosea. Robert tells us about his path to the Individualized Major, Stand Up Comedy degree, and personal experiences as a social observer and activist as part of a predominantly white institution. His journey now included achievements in writing, film making, and entertaining.

Rob’s latest project is directing a documentary in Chang Rai, Thailand for the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, which he is seeking donations for travel.

PART ONE
Robert Scherrell, the nation’s first college graduate awarded a degree in Stand Up Comedy is guest and teacher for aspiring comedy hosts Clarence Boone and William Hosea. Robert tells us about his path to the Individualized Major, Stand Up Comedy degree, and personal experiences as a social observer and activist as part of a predominantly white institution. His journey now included achievements in writing, film making, and entertaining.

Rob’s latest project is directing a documentary in Chang Rai, Thailand for the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, which he is seeking donations for travel.

PART TWO
Headline news of interest to the African-American Community.

Credits
Hosts Clarence Boone and William Hosea
Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone
Executive Producer Joe Crawford
Our News Editor is Michael Nowlin.
Our Board Engineer is Floyd Hobson and Jim Thrasher

Tags

Check Also

Indiana Bicentennial Projects Cost Estimate Higher Than Expected

Indiana’s bicentennial projects are costing Hoosiers more than former Governor Mike Pence promised. That’s according …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org