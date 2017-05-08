Bring It On! – May 8, 2017

Knock, Knock.

Who’s There?

Rob!

Rob who?

Robert Scherrell, the nation’s first college graduate awarded a degree in Stand Up Comedy is guest and teacher for aspiring comedy hosts Clarence Boone and William Hosea. Robert tells us about his path to the Individualized Major, Stand Up Comedy degree, and personal experiences as a social observer and activist as part of a predominantly white institution. His journey now included achievements in writing, film making, and entertaining.

Rob’s latest project is directing a documentary in Chang Rai, Thailand for the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, which he is seeking donations for travel.

PART ONE

PART TWO

