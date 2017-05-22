Home > Public Affairs > Bring It On! > Bring It On! – May 22, 2017

Bring It On! – May 22, 2017

May 23, 2017

Part One
“If it affects one, it affects us all.” State Senator Eddie Melton helps us understand the recently completed Indiana Legislative Session, including important educational changes. Senator Melton is from the Indiana 3rd District, and part of the Indiana Black Legislators Caucus (IBLC).

Part Two
Insights and inspiration from Mrs. Maggie DeVane, as told by her son, Gene DeVane. Mrs. DeVane soon turns 112.

Credits
Hosts Leila Randle and Liz Mitchell
Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone
Executive Producer Joe Crawford
Our News Editor is Michael Nowlin.
Our Board Engineer is Floyd Hobson and Jim Thrasher

