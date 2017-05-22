Bring It On! – May 22, 2017

“If it affects one, it affects us all.” State Senator Eddie Melton helps us understand the recently completed Indiana Legislative Session, including important educational changes. We conclude with insights and inspiration from Mrs. Maggie DeVane, as told by her son, Gene DeVane. Mrs. DeVane soon turns 112.

Two exceptional conversations, hosted by Leila Randle, and Liz Mitchell.

Part One

Part Two

Credits

Hosts Leila Randle and Liz Mitchell

Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone

Executive Producer Joe Crawford

Our News Editor is Michael Nowlin.

Our Board Engineer is Floyd Hobson and Jim Thrasher