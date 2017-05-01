Bring It On! – May 1, 2017

Bring It On! continues our highlight of Dr. Khalil Muhammad, currently a professor at Harvard University.

Dr. Muhammad, previously a Bring It On! contributor while a professor at Indiana, spoke along with Dr. Renford Reese on negative black male stereotypes and how black men themselves may be perpetuating such negative views. Professor Reese examines how young African-American males have unwittingly accepted a false model of black masculinity. Dr. Muhammad offers his own insights on the topic.

Join hosts Jim Sims and Sherhara Williams in this back-to-back archived discussion from November, 2006.