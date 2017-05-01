Home > Public Affairs > Bring It On! > Bring It On! – May 1, 2017

Bring It On! – May 1, 2017

May 2, 2017 Bring It On!, News, Public Affairs 33 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:52 — 41.6MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Bring It On! continues our highlight of Dr. Khalil Muhammad, currently a professor at Harvard University.

Dr. Muhammad, previously a Bring It On! contributor while a professor at Indiana, spoke along with Dr. Renford Reese on negative black male stereotypes and how black men themselves may be perpetuating such negative views. Professor Reese examines how young African-American males have unwittingly accepted a false model of black masculinity. Dr. Muhammad offers his own insights on the topic.

Join hosts Jim Sims and Sherhara Williams in this back-to-back archived discussion from November, 2006.

Tags

Check Also

Monroe Co. Commissioners Hold First Meeting Since Annexation Decision

Monroe County Commissioners are thanking employees and officials who did work in recent months related …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org