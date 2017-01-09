Bring It On – January 9, 2017

Election Day 2016 has come and gone! As we are still sorting through the impact of the results, many (not just in the African American community) have been left with a feeling of bewilderment with the national and statewide outcomes.

On this episode of Bring It On, We have invited Monroe County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Fraley to come on and help us with the recap of that day’s results.

Additionally, there is a bold initiative being planned for the Bloomington Community on January 20th. This project entitled “Inaugurate the Revolution” represents full-day

undertaking with teach-ins, workshops, rallies and service projects.

Under the moniker of “Educate, Agitate and Organize!” , we invite two of the core organizers for Inaugurate The Revolution into the studio to discuss their goals for inciting change in the community.

