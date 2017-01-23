Bring It On! – January 23, 2017

Amrita Myers and William Hosea host a special show with two interviews tonight, one with Tavis Smiley on the Trump presidency, and another with Doris Sims on the Indianapolis Women’s March. Compare and contrast all in one show! Join us for a lively hour of conversation.

PART ONE

Tavis Smiley talks with Bring It On interviewer Cornelius Wright about the expectations of the Trump presidency. Tavis “tells the truth” on several topics of relevance to all Americans. For those who might not know of Mr. Smiley, he is currently host of a PBS show, as well as an author, lecturer, philanthropist, and advocate for clear thinking.

PART TWO

Doris Sims talks about her recent experience as a participant in the Indianapolis Women’s March. Riveting observations.

Credits

Hosts Amrita Myers and William Hosea

Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone

Executive Producer Joe Crawford

Our News Editor is Michael Nowlin.

Our Board Engineer is Floyd Hobson and Jim Thrasher