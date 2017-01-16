Bring It On! – January 16, 2017 – MLK Day

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:27:34 — 63.5MB)
Our Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Broadcast!
Leila Randle and Cornelius Wright host an extended MLK Day show. First up is Adam Foss, the keynote speaker for Bloomington’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration. Adam speaks about “And Justice for All”. And we also have the audio from this morning’s MLK Leadership Breakfast keynote speaker, John Quinones of ABC News.
