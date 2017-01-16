Home > Public Affairs > Bring It On! > Bring It On! – January 16, 2017 – MLK Day

Bring It On! – January 16, 2017 – MLK Day

Our Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Broadcast!

Leila Randle and Cornelius Wright host an extended MLK Day show. First up is Adam Foss, the keynote speaker for Bloomington’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration. Adam speaks about “And Justice for All”. And we also have the audio from this morning’s MLK Leadership Breakfast keynote speaker, John Quinones of ABC News.

Credits
Hosts Leila Randle and Cornelius Wright
Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone
Executive Producer Joe Crawford
Our News Editor is Michael Nowlin
Our Board Engineer is Jim Thrasher

