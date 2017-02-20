Bring It On! – February 20, 2017

William Hosea and Clarence Boone host Dr. David Ragland, head of the Truth Telling Project. There is nothing new about state violence against African Americans. From slave patrols up through today’s shoot-first practices, racial oppression in the US has always been maintained by violence.

Hear about Truth Telling first! And later in the broadcast Bring It On’s always unique ending (hint: 58:30 – 59:45).

PART ONE

William Hosea and Clarence Boone host Dr. David Ragland, head of the Truth Telling Project. There is nothing new about state violence against African Americans. From slave patrols up through today’s racial profiling, racial oppression of the US has always been maintained by violence. The project implements and sustains grassroots community-centered truth-telling processes to share local voices, to educate America, and to support reconciliation for the purposes of eliminating structural violence and systemic racism against Black people in the United States.

PART TWO

Headline news of interest to the African-American Community.

Credits

Hosts William Hosea and Clarence “C-B” Boone

Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone

Executive Producer Joe Crawford

Our News Editor is Michael Nowlin.

Our Board Engineer is Floyd Hobson and Jim Thrasher