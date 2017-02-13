Bring It On! – February 13, 2017

William Hosea and Amrita Myers host a long-overdue discussion on current event happenings in the world of entertainment, politics and local events. Joining are regular crew members Jim Sims, Clarence Boone and special contributor Eric Love. And the show ends with Valentine wishes.

PART ONE

Credits

Hosts William Hosea and Amrita Myers

Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone

Executive Producer Joe Crawford

Our News Editor is Michael Nowlin.

Our Board Engineer is Floyd Hobson and Jim Thrasher