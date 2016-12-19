Bring It On! – December 19, 2016

Clarence Boone and Jim Sims host a special show just six days before Christmas with guest Leila Randle on what else, Christmas shopping! And just for Bring It On!, Santa makes an early appearance. Join us for a show full of holiday cheer.

PART ONE

Here it is six days before Christmas and you have not completed or dare I say, started your Christmas shopping! The stress surrounding this season can be very overwhelming. And, unfortunately the elf-manufactured gift that comes when you spend outside your means, or feel compelled to show your love for folks by buying extravagant gifts can be devastating. Don’t panic. All is not lost!

To help you gain control of holiday spending, we have invited our “Savvy Sistah” Leila Randle to offer advice on practical and economical ways to make gift purchases during this Christmas season.

PART TWO

Headline news of interest to the African-American Community.

Credits

Hosts Clarence Boone and Jim Sims

Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone

Executive Producer Joe Crawford

Our News Editor is Michael Nowlin.

Our Board Engineer is Floyd Hobson and Jim Thrasher