Bring It On! – December 18th, 2017

In tonight’s episode we have two interviews. The first interview hosts speak with Monica Clemmons and Captain Cindy Hoag representing the Salvation Army, for a community discussion on providing hope, comfort and cheer during the holiday season. Then in the second interview host interview Beverly Calender-Anderson, director for the Department of Community and Family Resources and Bring It On Contributor, to discuss activities surrounding the City of Bloomington’s Bicentennial celebration scheduled for 2018.

