Bring It On! – December 18th, 2017

December 18, 2017

In tonight’s episode we have two interviews.  The first interview hosts speak with Monica Clemmons and Captain Cindy Hoag representing the Salvation Army, for a community discussion on providing hope, comfort and cheer during the holiday season.  Then in the second interview host interview Beverly Calender-Anderson, director for the Department of Community and Family Resources and Bring It On Contributor, to discuss activities surrounding the City of Bloomington’s Bicentennial celebration scheduled for 2018.

 

Credits:

Our show’s producer is Clarence Boone

With help from WFHB News Department director Wes Martin

Our board engineer is Kirsten Payton

Our original theme music was created by Jamyl Efiom

With additional background tracks by David Baker.

