Bring It On – April 24, 2017

Congratulations to the entire “Bring It On!” team for receiving yet another first-place distinction from the Society of Professional Journalist’s “Best in Indiana” awards. The broadcast entitled, “A Conversation on positive community interactions with Indiana State Police” was recognized under the Radio Public Affairs category.

Co-anchors Leila Randle and Cornelius Wright joins Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad for a prerecorded interview where he speaks on the broad intersections of race, democracy, inequality, and criminal justice in modern U.S. History. Dr. Muhammad is a Professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and the Suzanne Young Murray Professor at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies.

Our show’s executive producer is Clarence Boone, with help from WFHB News Department director Joe Crawford.

Our board engineering team consists of Jim Thrasher and Floyd Hobson

Our Original Theme Music was created by Jamyl Efiom, with additional background tracks by David Baker.