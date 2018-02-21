Home > News > DLN Features > Bloomington Town Hall

Bloomington Town Hall

February 21, 2018 DLN Features, News 59 Views

Bloomington Town Hall featuring local opinion on the purchase of an armored car, by Bloomington Police Department.

