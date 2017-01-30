Bloomington Food Policy Council Pushes for City Planning of Food Systems

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:28 — 7.8MB)
The City of Bloomington’s Comprehensive Plan, previously known as the Growth Policies Plan, covers a broad range of topics; from housing, to the environment. It is the guiding policy document for growth within the city. The Bloomington Food Policy Council, along with many residents, are telling the city that they believe the plan should also address local food systems. Today, Sarah Vaughan has the WFHB Community Report.