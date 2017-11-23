bloomingOUT – Guest Caroline Hippler – November 23, 2017

Join BloomingOut anchors Rachel Jones and Kim Hahn for a special Thanksgiving broadcast. They are joined by counselor Caroline Hippler and discuss LGBT related topics such as conversion therapy, hormone treatment and transgender rights.

This episode also catches up on LGBT news from around the globe including the Me Too hashtag trend, marriage equality in Australia, being transgender in politics and a shocking study on aversion therapy from the UK.

This week’s featured artist was St Vincent.

Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson