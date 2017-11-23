Home > Public Affairs > bloomingOUT > bloomingOUT – Guest Caroline Hippler – November 23, 2017

bloomingOUT – Guest Caroline Hippler – November 23, 2017

November 23, 2017 bloomingOUT, News, Public Affairs 5 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:09 — 56.0MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Join BloomingOut anchors Rachel Jones and Kim Hahn for a special Thanksgiving broadcast. They are joined by counselor Caroline Hippler and discuss LGBT related topics such as conversion therapy, hormone treatment and transgender rights.

This episode also catches up on LGBT news from around the globe including the Me Too hashtag trend, marriage equality in Australia, being transgender in politics and a shocking study on aversion therapy from the UK.

This week’s featured artist was St Vincent.

Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson

Tags

Check Also

Eco Feature- November 23, 2017

In today’s Eco Feature, Norm Holy speaks with William Moomaw, climate scientist, environmental policy expert, …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org