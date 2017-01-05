bloomingOUT – The Resolution Episode – January 5, 2017

Happy New Year from the bloomingOUT crew!

For the first episode of 2017, join bloomingOUT producer, Ryne Shadday; and associate producer, Sarah Hetrick, for an episode of discussion on what the bloomingOUT team can do to better serve intersectional communities within the queer and ally spectrum. We here at bloomingOUT on WFHB have big hopes for 2017, and we hope to bring our listening community along with us as we explore empathy, inclusivity, intersectionality, and many more big important ideas that will help unite the LGBTQ and ally communities.

Tonight’s episode features music from Chely Wright, Ty Herndon, and Shane McAnally. On tonight’s episode, we re-air our first installment of the segment, TransSpotlight. This episode also features new LGBTQ news headlines and upcoming local events.

For those tuning in this year, our show will be moving up on Thursday evenings. For those catching us live, please tune in after WFHB’s Daily Local News for bloomingOUT, from 5:30-6:30pm.

CREDITS

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford

Producer: Ryne Shadday

Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick

TransSpotlight is produced by Grace Thumser.

The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition for the show by Aaron Gage.