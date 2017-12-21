Home > Public Affairs > bloomingOUT > bloomingOUT – Sergeant Dana Cole – December 21, 2017

bloomingOUT – Sergeant Dana Cole – December 21, 2017

December 21, 2017 bloomingOUT, News, Public Affairs 68 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download ()

Subscribe: Android | RSS

On this week’s edition of BloomingOUT Alex, Frankie and Rachel are joined by Dana Cole from the Bloomington Police Department.  Detective Sergeant Dana Cole serves as Bloomington’s first LGBTQ liaison for the department. Tune in to their discussion regarding LGBT concerns in Bloomington and how the police department is working to serve the LGBT community.

 

Our featured artist this week was Cyndi Lauper with the tracks “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “Time After Time”.

 

Credits

Hosts: Rachel Jones & Frankie Presslaf

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Theme Music: Mikial Robertson

Tags

Check Also

HOLA Bloomington- December 22, 2017

Hola Bloomington- Hola Hombres.  Locutores Erick y Sira Gutierrez dan una continuacion sobre la ira …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org