bloomingOUT – Sergeant Dana Cole – December 21, 2017

On this week’s edition of BloomingOUT Alex, Frankie and Rachel are joined by Dana Cole from the Bloomington Police Department. Detective Sergeant Dana Cole serves as Bloomington’s first LGBTQ liaison for the department. Tune in to their discussion regarding LGBT concerns in Bloomington and how the police department is working to serve the LGBT community.

Our featured artist this week was Cyndi Lauper with the tracks “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “Time After Time”.

Credits

Hosts: Rachel Jones & Frankie Presslaf

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Theme Music: Mikial Robertson