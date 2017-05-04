Home > Public Affairs > bloomingOUT > bloomingOUT – Sarah Hetrick – May 4, 2017

bloomingOUT – Sarah Hetrick – May 4, 2017

May 4, 2017 bloomingOUT, News, Public Affairs 20 Views

Join bloomingOUT anchor Grace Thumser and producer Ryne Shadday as they do a special farewell interview to bloomingOUT Associate Producer and Board Engineer, Sarah Hetrick.
Sarah has been with the show since 2013, and has been the regular Associate Producer, board engineer, an occasional correspondent, and go-to-tech person. Tonight, Sarah says farewell to Ryne and Grace, sharing her experiences from the show as she prepares for a move to her new home of Atlanta, Georgia.

The featured music for tonight’s episode comes from Shamir, Rostam, and Gorillaz ft. Carly Simon.

Tonight’s episode features your weekly LGBTQ+ news roundup from bloomingOUT News Director, Noelle Philipps; and local LGBTQ+ event calendar of upcoming events.

CREDITS
Anchors: Ryne Shadday and Grace Thumser
Guest: Sarah Hetrick, Associate Producer and Board Engineer for bloomingOUT on WFHB.
Producer: Ryne Shadday
Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick
bloomingOUT News Director: Noelle Philipps
Music Curator: Grace Thumser
Executive Producer: Joe Crawford
The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.

