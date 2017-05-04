bloomingOUT – Sarah Hetrick – May 4, 2017

Join bloomingOUT anchor Grace Thumser and producer Ryne Shadday as they do a special farewell interview to bloomingOUT Associate Producer and Board Engineer, Sarah Hetrick.

Sarah has been with the show since 2013, and has been the regular Associate Producer, board engineer, an occasional correspondent, and go-to-tech person. Tonight, Sarah says farewell to Ryne and Grace, sharing her experiences from the show as she prepares for a move to her new home of Atlanta, Georgia.

The featured music for tonight’s episode comes from Shamir, Rostam, and Gorillaz ft. Carly Simon.

Tonight’s episode features your weekly LGBTQ+ news roundup from bloomingOUT News Director, Noelle Philipps; and local LGBTQ+ event calendar of upcoming events.

CREDITS

Anchors: Ryne Shadday and Grace Thumser

Guest: Sarah Hetrick, Associate Producer and Board Engineer for bloomingOUT on WFHB.

Producer: Ryne Shadday

Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick

bloomingOUT News Director: Noelle Philipps

Music Curator: Grace Thumser

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford

The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.