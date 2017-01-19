Home > Public Affairs > bloomingOUT > bloomingOUT – PRIDE Film Festival + Pre-Inaguration Roundtable – January 19, 2017

bloomingOUT – PRIDE Film Festival + Pre-Inaguration Roundtable – January 19, 2017

On tonight’s episode of bloomingOUT, join anchors JP, Colin, and Grace as they are joined by Janae Cummings. Janae is the Vice-Chair and Marketing Director for Bloomington PRIDE, and will talk about next weekend’s 14th annual Bloomington PRIDE Film Festival. The film festival takes place at the Buskirk-Chumley theater; and passes are still available for purchase. The festival begins next Thursday, January 26th at 7pm; and continues through Saturday, January 28th. More information can be found on the Bloomington PRIDE Website at http://bloomingtonpride.org/film.

Also on tonight’s episode – JP, Colin, and Grace participate in a roundtable discussion about the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, and what this means for LGBTQ+ young people; as well as the entire country.

Tonight’s episode features music from Troye Sivan and Dame Shirley Bassey, plus upcoming LGBTQ+ events.

CREDITS
Anchors: Jeff Poling, Colin Shassberger, and Grace Thumser
Guest: Janae Cummings, Vice-Chair and Marketing Director for Bloomington PRIDE
Producer: Ryne Shadday
Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick
The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition by Aaron Gage
Executive Producer: Joe Crawford

