bloomingOUT – Patrick Haggerty – May 25, 2017

Hosts Jeff Poling and Colin Shassberger welcome Patrick Haggerty, frontman of Lavender Country, to Bloomington before his show at the Backdoor. Lavender Country formed in 1972 and produced the first known gay-themed album in country music history. Haggerty talks about what has happened to Lavender Country since the 70’s and what’s coming up next.
Ryne Shadday brings us up too date on local and global LGBTQ+ news including the fight for same-sex couples to be listed as parents on Indiana birth certificates and Taiwan becoming the first Asian country to legalize gay marriage.
Also on this show, Greg Bukowski and Katherine Toppe stop by to promote the Spencer Pride Festival coming up on June 3rd.
Music from this episode includes Lavender Country‘s “I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You”, “Waltzing Will Trilogy” and “Lavender Country”.
CREDITS
Anchors: Colin Shassberger and Jeff Poling
Guest: Patrick Haggerty, Greg Bukowski, Katherine Toppe
Producer: Ryne Shadday
Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb
bloomingOUT News Director: Noelle Philipps
Associate Producer and Music Curator: Grace Thumser
Executive Producer: Joe Crawford
The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.