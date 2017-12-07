bloomingOUT – Nicci Boroski – December 7, 2017

This week on BloomingOUT, Producer Alex and hosts Rachel and Frankie are joined by Nicci Boroski, co-owner of The Back Door.

During the first half of the show they discuss public affairs involving the LGBT community like Trump proclaiming December 1st as World AIDS Day.

Get to know Nicci during the second part of the show. Operating Bloomington’s only queer bar, she describes the challenges and rewards that come with management.

Our featured artist this week was Culture Club.

Upcoming Events:

Bloomington Pride Film Festival

Credits

Hosts: Rachel Jones & Frankie Presslaf

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Theme Music: Mikial Robertson