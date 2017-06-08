bloomingOUT – News Round Table – June 8, 2017

Anchors Ryne Shadday and Jeff Poling discuss Pride season and its continued importance in our nation. They also bring us up to date on local and national LGBT+ news. In local news, Spencer Pride took place last Saturday and Indy Pride will happen this Saturday, June 10. In national news, Donald Trump continues to betray the LGBT+ community that he promised to protect during his campaign. Additionally, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos once again says it is not her responsibility to address discrimination in private schools.

Music from this show includes : “Confiesa” by Rubby, “Skim” by Torres, and “Kiss for Me” by iLoveMakonnen.

CREDITS

Anchors: Ryne Shadday and Jeff Poling

Producer: Ryne Shadday

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb & Josephine Douglas

bloomingOUT News Director: Noelle Philipps

Associate Producer and Music Curator: Grace Thumser

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford

The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.