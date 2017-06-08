Home > Public Affairs > bloomingOUT > bloomingOUT – News Round Table – June 8, 2017

bloomingOUT – News Round Table – June 8, 2017

Anchors Ryne Shadday and Jeff Poling discuss Pride season and its continued importance in our nation. They also bring us up to date on local and national LGBT+ news. In local news, Spencer Pride took place last Saturday and Indy Pride will happen this Saturday, June 10. In national news, Donald Trump continues to betray the LGBT+ community that he promised to protect during his campaign. Additionally, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos once again says it is not her responsibility to address discrimination in private schools.

Music from this show includes : “Confiesa” by Rubby, “Skim” by Torres, and “Kiss for Me” by iLoveMakonnen.

CREDITS
Anchors: Ryne Shadday and Jeff Poling
Producer: Ryne Shadday
Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb & Josephine Douglas
bloomingOUT News Director: Noelle Philipps
Associate Producer and Music Curator: Grace Thumser
Executive Producer: Joe Crawford
The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.

