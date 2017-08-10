Home > Public Affairs > bloomingOUT > bloomingOUT – Monthly News Discussion – August 10, 2017

BloomingOUT anchors Colin Shassberger and Erica Dorsey discuss recent LGBT+ related news in this hour long broadcast. Topics range from the new animated short titled “In a Heartbeat” to Trump’s shifting support for LGBT people. Tune in to catch up on the latest LGBT+ local and global news.

Featuring music by MNEK, TWINKIDS, and Evripidis and his Tragedies.

CREDITS:
Anchors: Colin Shassberger and Erica Dorsey
Executive Producer: Joe Crawford
Producer: Ryne Shadday
Board Engineers: Jessie Grubb
Social Media Coordinator: Josephine Douglas
bloomingOUT News Director: Olivia Davidson
Associate Producer and Music Curator: Grace Thumser
The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.

