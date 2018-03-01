bloomingOUT – LGBT News Chat – March 1, 2018

Tune in to this hour long discussion of LGBT issues impacting lives in America. Topics include the transgender military ban and Donald Zarda, who was fired from his job as a skydiving instructor.

The second half of the show turns to bloomingOUT’s new co-host, Grant Rollins. They discuss what it’s like being a youtube vlogger and being gay on social media.

Our featured music this evening was ‘Who You Gonna Take?’ and ‘Sarah Jane and the Mountain Baby’ by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Youth Art Month Reception: Come to the Fountain Square Mall Atrium; this Friday, March 2nd from 5 to 8 P.M. for the opening reception for Youth Art Month.

The exhibit will be open from March 2nd to March 30th, featuring art from Indiana school children from Kindergarten to Sixth grade.

Envy’s Funhouse: Come to the Back Door on Saturday, March 3rd starting at 11 PM for Envy’s Funhouse, a circus showcase with Burlesque, Drag Kings, several house favorites, and a few newcomers.

For more details check out; b-c-k door.com/calendar, for more details.

Bob & Tom All-Star Greg Warren: Catch Greg Warren at the Comedy Attic, starting tonight, March 1st at 8 PM, with follow-up shows at 8 and 10:30 this Friday and Saturday.

Check out comedyattic.com/events for tickets and information.

CREDITS

Hosts: Frankie Presslaf, Alex Ashkin, & Grant Rollins

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Board Engineers: Jessie Grubb and Lucas Fisher