bloomingOUT – Lauren Faber – November 2, 2017

This week BloomingOUT anchors Rachel Jones and Kim Hahn discuss recent LGBT headlines with producer Alex Ashkin including the crackdown on the Egyptian LGBTQ community and the halt in Trump’s transgender military ban.

On the second half of the show, stand-up comedian Lauren Faber joins the discussion while touring from North Carolina. You can catch their performance with Alice Wetterlund at the Comedy Attic this weekend.

Tonight’s featured artist was Michael Jackson.

Credits

Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson