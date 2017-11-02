bloomingOUT – Lauren Faber – November 2, 2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:57 — 54.9MB)
This week BloomingOUT anchors Rachel Jones and Kim Hahn discuss recent LGBT headlines with producer Alex Ashkin including the crackdown on the Egyptian LGBTQ community and the halt in Trump’s transgender military ban.
On the second half of the show, stand-up comedian Lauren Faber joins the discussion while touring from North Carolina. You can catch their performance with Alice Wetterlund at the Comedy Attic this weekend.
Tonight’s featured artist was Michael Jackson.
Credits
Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones
Producer: Alex Ashkin
Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb
Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin
Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson