bloomingOUT – John Serpentelli – August 3, 2017

BloomingOUT anchors Jeff Poling and Colin Shassberger welcome animator John Serpentelli to the show. John created the series Came Out/Kicked Out, which voices the stories of homeless transgender youth.

He started making documentary animation in 1992 to help give a voice to under-served populations. John has worked with kids with Asperger’s Syndrome, blind kids, and kids with special needs.

John founded Animation Stewdio in 1997 as a school for children, as young as 7 years old, to learn animation. In the six year history of the school, thousands of children learned the basics of animation. Animation Stewdio, the production company, collaborated with professionals for films commissioned by UNICEF, Nickelodeon, HBO Family, Noggin and Sesame Street.

You can find his work on: www.serpentelli.com/

This weeks music selection includes Little Dragon, Dagny, and Michete.

CREDITS:

Anchors: Jeff Poling and Colin Shassberger

Executive Producer: Wes Martin

Producer: Ryne Shadday

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

bloomingOUT News Director: Olivia Davidson

Associate Producer and Music Curator: Grace Thumser

The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.