bloomingOUT – JJ Gufreda – August 17, 2017

This week we re-air an interview from July with trans activist and author JJ Gufreda as she prepares to perform her show “Left Hander in London: The Earthquake” at the Indy Fringe Festival this weekend.

After the interview, join producer Ryne Shadday for recent LGBT news headlines and events.

Musical selections include “Drama” by Torraine Futurum featuring Rubby, “If You’re Hearing This” by Hook N Sling, Parson James, & Betty Who, and “Say My Name” by Tove Stryke.

CREDITS:

Anchors: Jeff Poling and Erica Dorsey

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford

Producer: Ryne Shadday

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Social Media Coordinator: Josephine Douglas

bloomingOUT News Director: Olivia Davidson

Associate Producer and Music Curator: Grace Thumser

The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.