bloomingOUT – JJ Gufreda – August 17, 2017

This week we re-air an interview from July with trans activist and author JJ Gufreda as she prepares to perform her show “Left Hander in London: The Earthquake” at the Indy Fringe Festival this weekend.
You can find out more about the festival and purchase tickets at indyfringe.org.
After the interview, join producer Ryne Shadday for recent LGBT news headlines and events.
If you would like to have your event featured in our community calendar, email us at bloomingout(at)wfhb.org.
Musical selections include “Drama” by Torraine Futurum featuring Rubby, “If You’re Hearing This” by Hook N Sling, Parson James, & Betty Who, and “Say My Name” by Tove Stryke.
CREDITS:
Anchors: Jeff Poling and Erica Dorsey
Executive Producer: Joe Crawford
Producer: Ryne Shadday
Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb
Social Media Coordinator: Josephine Douglas
bloomingOUT News Director: Olivia Davidson
Associate Producer and Music Curator: Grace Thumser
The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.