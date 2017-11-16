bloomingOUT – Interview with Transgender Activist Elbe – November 16, 2017

Join BloomingOut producer Alex Askin and hosts Rachel Jones and Kim Hahn as they discuss issues affecting LGBTQ+ people in Indiana, the US, and across the globe. Topics include backlash regarding the #MeToo campaign, Louis C.K. and George Takei’s accusations of sexual misconduct and controversial groups within the Reddit community.

The second half of the show is spent getting to know local activist Elbe who started a transgender support group in response to Trump’s presidency. She shares stories from her life as well as information about the group.

Our featured artist this week was GRIMES.

Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson