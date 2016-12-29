bloomingOUT – Featured Organization – Freedom Indiana

The bloomingOUT crew will be taking a hiatus this week, but return with a live episode. In honor of the holiday season and the end of the giving year, we will be featuring interviews from LGBTQ nonprofit organizations that we have interviewed on the program. We at bloomingOUT would like remind everyone that in honor of the season of giving, we encourage you to donate to LGBTQ community and nonprofit organizations that would greatly appreciate your gift – not just at the end of the year, but at any time of the year.

Tonight’s interview is with Chris Paulsen, the president of Freedom Indiana. Freedom Indiana is a nonprofit organization, calling themselves a “Statewide grassroots campaign working to update Indiana’s civil rights law to protect gay and transgender Hoosiers from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. More information can be found on the Freedom Indiana website: freedomindiana.org.

Tonight’s episode features updated headlines from the week of 12/25-12/29; plus an episode of the popular series, Open Doors. Tonight’s episode features music from George Michael, Tegan and Sara, and Alexandra Billings.

From all of us at bloomingOUT, have a happy and healthy holiday weekend, and please listen in next week as we reunite and kick off 2017 with a live show.