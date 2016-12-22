bloomingOUT – Featured Organization – CampusPride

The bloomingOUT crew will be taking a hiatus for the holiday this week, but in honor of the holiday season and the end of the giving year, we will be featuring interviews from LGBTQ nonprofit organizations that we have interviewed on the program. We at bloomingOUT would like remind everyone that in honor of the season of giving, we encourage you to donate to LGBTQ community and nonprofit organizations that would greatly appreciate your gift – not just at the end of the year, but at any time of the year.

Tonight’s interview is with Shane Windmeyer, the executive director of CampusPride. CampusPride is a nonprofit organization that helps collegiate campuses around the country create safer environments for LGBTQ+ students, and spread awareness about discrimination in the college environment. More information can be found on the CampusPride website: campuspride.org

Tonight’s episode features some of our favorite holiday music for the season.

From all of us at bloomingOUT, have a happy and healthy holiday weekend, and please listen in next week as we feature another LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization.