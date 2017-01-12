bloomingOUT – Colin Shassberger + Cindy Stone – January 12, 2017

On tonight’s episode of bloomingOUT, join anchors JP and Ryne as they welcome new anchor and bloomingOUT volunteer, Colin Shassberger, to the show. Colin is a Bloomingtonian who is currently a sophomore at Indiana University pursuing a double major in journalism and psychology.

The anchors also welcome Cindy Stone to the program. Cindy is a retiring lecturer at the IU Kelley School of Business, and is on the board of directors for the IU GLBT Alumni Association. She will be talking about the GLBT Alumni Association’s upcoming ninth Celebration Weekend, which coincides with the 2017 Bloomington PRIDE Film Festival on January 27-28. More information can be found on Facebook or on the IU GLBT Alumni Association website.

Tonight’s episode features a new installment of our segment, TransSpotlight; as well as your local LGBTQ+ events calendar.

Tonight’s featured music came from Brandon Stansell and Slothrust.

CREDITS

Anchors: Jeff Poling and Ryne Shadday

Guests: Colin Shassberger, bloomingOUT volunteer; and Cindy Stone, from the IU GLBT Alumni Association

TransSpotlight is produced by Grace Thumser.

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford

Producer: Ryne Shadday

Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick

The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition by Aaron Gage.