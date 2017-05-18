Home > Public Affairs > bloomingOUT > bloomingOUT – Camp Buckwood – May 18, 2017

bloomingOUT – Camp Buckwood – May 18, 2017

May 18, 2017 bloomingOUT, News, Public Affairs 40 Views

Hosts Colin Shassberger and Jeff Poling sit down with Ben Gleason, the co-owner of a gay campground in Brown County, to learn about Camp Buckwood’s history, upcoming events and more. You can find more about the camp on their website at: http://egay.biz/joomla/

This episode also includes a local and global news discussion about banning conversion camps, the local organist who was fired for vandalizing a church, and Lithuania helping gay men escape Chechnya.

Featuring music by Jay Som, Grizzly Bear, Saturn Rising and davOmakesbeats

CREDITS
Anchors: Colin Shassberger and Jeff Poling
Guest: Ben Gleason, co-owner of Camp Buckwood
Producer: Ryne Shadday
Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb
bloomingOUT News Director: Noelle Philipps
Associate Producer and Music Curator: Grace Thumser
Executive Producer: Joe Crawford
The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.

