bloomingOUT – Bloomington North United Students Discussion – February 22, 2018

BloomingOUT hosts lead a conversation with guests about problems concerning gender identity in the school systems. They also welcome a new co-host, Grant Rollins, a local youtube content maker and social-media guru; to discuss Queer pop-culture.

​​They are joined in the studio by Greg Chaffin, a guidance counselor from Bloomington High School North. Greg was the 2014 Indiana Counselor of the Year, the 2007 Indiana School Counselor Association President, and has a long history of volunteering with vulnerable populations in areas like Egypt, Thailand, and Kuwait.

In addition, we have 2 North high school students from the Gay Straight Alliance , United Students; GSA president Hannah Ledbetter, junior, and social activist, Caleb Poer, senior.

Our featured music this evening was “One After 909” by (Lennon/McCartney) local folk duo Rodgers & Rodgers.

Credits: