bloomingOUT – Argenta Peron – February 9, 2017

February 9, 2017 bloomingOUT, News, Public Affairs 48 Views

Join bloomingOUT anchors Colin, Grace, and JP as they welcome Argenta Peron to the show.

Argenta is the Show Director for the Bloomington venue, the Back Door; and performs as The People’s Diva and Back Door House Queen. Argenta talks events, fundraising, and RuPaul’s Drag Race performers at the Back Door; as well as her own history as a performer.

The featured music from tonight’s episode comes from featured artists Rostam, Syd, and Allison Weiss.

Tonight’s episode also features your upcoming local LGBTQ+ event calendar.

CREDITS
Anchors: Jeff Poling, Colin Shassberger, and Grace Thumser
Guest: Argenta Peron, Drag Queen and Show Director with the Back Door
Producer: Ryne Shadday
Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick
Executive Producer: Joe Crawford
The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.

