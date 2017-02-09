bloomingOUT – Argenta Peron – February 9, 2017

Join bloomingOUT anchors Colin, Grace, and JP as they welcome Argenta Peron to the show.

Argenta is the Show Director for the Bloomington venue, the Back Door; and performs as The People’s Diva and Back Door House Queen. Argenta talks events, fundraising, and RuPaul’s Drag Race performers at the Back Door; as well as her own history as a performer.

The featured music from tonight’s episode comes from featured artists Rostam, Syd, and Allison Weiss.

Tonight’s episode also features your upcoming local LGBTQ+ event calendar.

CREDITS

Anchors: Jeff Poling, Colin Shassberger, and Grace Thumser

Guest: Argenta Peron, Drag Queen and Show Director with the Back Door

Producer: Ryne Shadday

Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford

The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.