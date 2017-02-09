bloomingOUT – Argenta Peron – February 9, 2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:29 — 53.5MB)
Join bloomingOUT anchors Colin, Grace, and JP as they welcome Argenta Peron to the show.
Argenta is the Show Director for the Bloomington venue, the Back Door; and performs as The People’s Diva and Back Door House Queen. Argenta talks events, fundraising, and RuPaul’s Drag Race performers at the Back Door; as well as her own history as a performer.
The featured music from tonight’s episode comes from featured artists Rostam, Syd, and Allison Weiss.
Tonight’s episode also features your upcoming local LGBTQ+ event calendar.
CREDITS
Anchors: Jeff Poling, Colin Shassberger, and Grace Thumser
Guest: Argenta Peron, Drag Queen and Show Director with the Back Door
Producer: Ryne Shadday
Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick
Executive Producer: Joe Crawford
The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.