Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Yousuf Ali

Researchers at Indiana University’s Lu Lab for the study of neural networks have discovered that caffeine, among two dozen other common compounds, can strengthen brain cells and help ward off Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other degenerative brain diseases. Before you decide to drink a pot or two of coffee every morning in hopes of avoiding these maladies, one of the lab’s key scientists, Yousuf Ali, cautions that the findings are just a step toward developing effective drugs that can prevent the onset of dementia. Ali joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk to discuss these exciting new findings.

