Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Troy Maynard

Troy Maynard is raising viking children. His kids say the wildest, craziest, cutest, and meanest things. So does he. And he takes notes. He’s compiled many of the most humorous and touching exchanges between him, his wife, and his three kids in a new book, “How to Raise Viking Children: And Other Tales of Woe.” A man of many interests, he also writes about parenting on his blog, very vocal viking dot com. A software engineer and an ordained minister in an online church, he’s performed marriage ceremonies at the annual Gen Con gaming and RPG gathering in Indianapolis. He joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk!