Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Theresa Ochoa

Theresa Ochoa considers herself lucky — she gets to work with imprisoned kids, some of whom are well on their way to becoming hardened criminals. She’s an Associate Professor of Special Education at Indiana University and has founded HOPE, a program matching undergraduate college students as mentors, with kids serving time in the state’s three juvenile correctional facilities. Ochoa leads the group of volunteers who strive to teach the kids how to walk and talk in the adult world and, hopefully, get jobs that’ll keep them on the straight and narrow. Ochoa joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.