Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Sue Rall

January 26, 2017 DLN Features, News 20 Views

Bloomington is home to a wide variety of do-it-yourself, grassroots entertainers. Sue Rall is one — an aerial silks acrobat and drag king. She and her cohorts perform at various special events around town as well as at venues featuring exotic and envelope-pushing fare. Sue graduated from the Bleeding Heartland Roller Girls to aerial acrobatics, defying gravity and combining her athletic and creative talents. More recently, she has become the aging glam-rock star, Jamie Spangle, transforming herself into a man on stage. She joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

