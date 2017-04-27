Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Stephanie Solomon

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard has been helping feed hungry people in Bloomington for nearly two decades. One in five people in Monroe County is food insecure, meaning they may not know where their next meal is coming from. Stephanie Solomon is the director of outreach and education for the food pantry. She helps clients learn to make nutritious, inexpensive meals and to grow community gardens, all in an effort keep everyone in the county well fed. Stephanie joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

