Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Soapy Soap Company

May 18, 2017 DLN Features, News 28 Views

Five years ago two Indiana University alumni and one student at the time started making their own soap in the kitchen of the apartment the three shared. Now, their soap is sold in grocery and specialty stores around the region and is used in numerous hand-washing stations in restaurants and companies in and around Bloomington. The three, Mohammed A. Mahdi, Mohammed M. Mahdi and Anthony Duncan, run a growing body care manufacturing operation called Soapy Soap Company. Mohammed A. and Anthony join Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

