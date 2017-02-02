Big Talk w/ Michael Glab: Sean Buehler

Science has become a controversial topic in today’s political discourse. Sean Buehler, a senior studying public health issues at Indiana University, is helping clear the air about scientific topics ranging from the environment to the mind. He’s the founder of Science on Tap, a monthly, open to the public presentation of issues in the scientific realm at a revolving set of brew pubs in town. Sean combines his training in infectious diseases with a background in the Jesuit faith. He joins Michael Glab on this week’s Big Talk to Talk about Science on Tap as well has how he reconciles scientific inquiry with his religious beliefs.