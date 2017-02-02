Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk w/ Michael Glab: Sean Buehler

Big Talk w/ Michael Glab: Sean Buehler

February 2, 2017 DLN Features, News 43 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:41 — 7.9MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Science has become a controversial topic in today’s political discourse. Sean Buehler, a senior studying public health issues at Indiana University, is helping clear the air about scientific topics ranging from the environment to the mind. He’s the founder of Science on Tap, a monthly, open to the public presentation of issues in the scientific realm at a revolving set of brew pubs in town. Sean combines his training in infectious diseases with a background in the Jesuit faith. He joins Michael Glab on this week’s Big Talk to Talk about Science on Tap as well has how he reconciles scientific inquiry with his religious beliefs.

Tags

Check Also

Daily Local News – February 2, 2017

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton responded to President Trump’s recent executive order on immigration in last …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org