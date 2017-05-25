Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Ron Eid

An article about a bike ride through New Zealand in an airline magazine inspired Ron Eid to dive into the then-changing world of journalism. Now, more than thirty years later, journalism is still in the process of becoming — although what it’s becoming hasn’t yet been fully determined. Eid is in the forefront of new media here in South Central Indiana now after having launched the online magazine, Limestone Post, in 2015. A Big Talk partner, Limestone Post promises “writers with a voice, photographers with a vision.” Ron Eid joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.