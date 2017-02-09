Big Talk w/ Michael Glab: Nancy Hiller

A cabinetmaker, furniture designer and builder, author, preservation advocate, and storyteller, Nancy Hiller has been beautifying people’s homes in Bloomington and other cities for years. She started working with wood as a young woman simply because she needed affordable furniture. She trained in the art and craft of woodworking on a dare and went on to make it her life. She’s written the award-winning book “A Home of Her Own,” a study of the places women live in and own. Now she’s releasing her fourth book, “Making Things Work: Tales From a Cabinetmaker’s Life,” due out in mid-March. She joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.